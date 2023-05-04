The Kansas Jayhawks officially announced the addition of Texas Longhorns transfer Arterio Morris on Wednesday.

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝. welcome to the Jayhawks, Arterio Morris🔥 pic.twitter.com/d2Weibk9ub — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) May 4, 2023

Morris spent just one year at Texas, last season, when he played in all 38 games and scored 4.6 points per game on 41.1% shooting. A former five-star recruit in the class of 2022, he was ranked as the 16th-best player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings that year.

The Jayhawks were a finalist to land Morris during his initial recruitment before he eventually chose former Texas coach Chris Beard and the Longhorns. Beard was fired midway through last season and is now the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

“When he entered the portal, we went right after him,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Arterio is one of the most talented guards in the country who hasn’t scratched the surface of his potential. He can defend. He can slide. His explosiveness and versatility will be a great addition to our team.”

Morris is awaiting trial in Texas for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from a 2022 incident with an ex-girlfriend. His trial was initially scheduled for March 29 before being postponed. The new trial date hasn’t been specified.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the charge facing Morris could include jail time, probation and/or fines if convicted.

The Austin American-Statesman has further details about the charge and the initial arrest, which can be viewed at the link in the previous paragraph.

Self provided a statement about Morris’ ongoing legal situation and KU’s approach to the matter to Jordan Guskey of the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Here is a statement from #kubball coach Bill Self on Arterio Morris regarding the legal case concerning Arterio: pic.twitter.com/n2AFO7IXA6 — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) May 4, 2023

Morris will be immediately eligible and has three years of eligibility remaining.

This is the Jayhawks’ second addition via the transfer portal this year after Townson transfer Nick Timberlake announced his commitment last month. They’re two of the six newcomers to the KU roster heading into next season, which also includes four freshmen who make up the sixth-best recruiting class for 2023 according to 247Sports.

Six players have also left the program through the transfer portal this offseason. Five of them have found new schools, while the most recent departure, Kyle Cuffe, announced his decision to transfer on Wednesday.