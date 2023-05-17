The Kansas Jayhawks added depth to their frontcourt rotation this week, picking up a commitment from former Santa Clara Broncos big man Parker Braun.

He’s the brother of former Jayhawk and 2022 national champion Christian Braun, who now plays for the Denver Nuggets. Their mother, Lisa, confirmed Parker’s commitment to KU to multiple outlets on Tuesday.

Parker Braun's mom confirms he's a Jayhawk. He's chosen KU. — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) May 16, 2023

Braun is a graduate transfer who has one year of eligibility remaining, which he’ll be able to use immediately. He started his career with the Missouri Tigers, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Santa Clara ahead of the 2021-22 season. For his career, Braun averages 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Last season was his most productive one, starting all 33 games the Broncos played while averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and a block per game.

He’s also the third member of his family to play for the Jayhawks, joining Christian as well as their father, Donny, who briefly walked on at KU following two seasons with the St. Louis Billikens. Lisa Braun (née Sandbothe) was a standout player at Missouri, where she ranks in the top 10 in program history in both rebounds and blocked shots. Parker also has another younger brother, Landon, who’s committed to Nebraska-Omaha.

Braun is the second post player to commit to coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks this spring along with former Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson, who signed last month. He’s also the program’s fourth transfer add overall this spring, joining Dickinson, former Texas Longhorns guard Arterio Morris and sixth-year senior Nick Timberlake, former of the Towson Tigers.

Dickinson is expected to start at center for KU entering the 2023-24 campaign after being a first-team All-Big Ten player a year ago, with Braun serving in a reserve role. Junior forward K.J. Adams could also see minutes at the five for the Jayhawks after starting in that role all last season.