Kansas Jayhawks fall on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones 79-75

The Kansas Jayhawks have struggled on the road throughout Big 12 play this year, a trend that continued with the seventh-ranked team in the country losing to the Iowa State Cyclones 79-75 this weekend.

KU is now 4-3 in conference games this year, with a perfect 3-0 mark at home and a 1-3 mark on the road.

The Jayhawks got out to a decent start, leading by as many as five points in the first half, but they fell behind by as many as 12 with 10:42 to play in the game before mounting a comeback effort. They cut the deficit to just two points with 70 seconds remaining, but on the ensuing possession the Cyclones put the game away for good with a Keshon Gilbert three pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer.

Senior center Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in the losing effort, good for his 11th double-double of the season. It was another tough shooting game for senior guard Kevin McCullar, who scored 16 points but went just 5-of-18 from the floor. He’s now shooting just 28.6% from the field in the last two games.

Freshman guard Johnny Furphy contributed 15 points in the loss while junior forward K.J. Adams added 13.

Tre King was the Cyclones’ leading scorer with a game-high 21 points on Saturday. Iowa State entered the game shooting just 34.6% from three-point range for the season, but against KU it shot 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night for its second matchup of the season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It’s back on the road next weekend, however, when the Jayhawks will pay their first visit as league mates to the fourth-ranked Houston Cougars.

