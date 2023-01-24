The Kansas Jayhawks have lost three straight games for the first time in a decade after going down in Waco, Texas to the Baylor Bears on Monday night 75-69.

And, for the second game in a row, KU had to play catch-up throughout the contest.

After getting blown out in historic fashion by the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Jayhawks trailed for over 38 minutes of game time on Monday.

Baylor jumped ahead just 16 seconds into the game and held that lead until the 15:24 mark of the second half, when a three pointer by Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson wrapped up a 12-4 run and put the Jayhawks up by a point. It was a short-lived advantage, though, with the Bears reclaiming the lead for good less than a minute later.

Unlike Saturday’s loss, Wilson wasn’t the only prolific scorer for KU against Baylor. In fact, after back-to-back 30-point games he didn’t even lead the Jayhawks in scoring against the Bears. That honor belonged to freshman Gradey Dick, who snapped a cold streak of his own with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Wilson did have 23 points in the losing effort, while senior guard Kevin McCullar recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The individual offensive woes continued for junior guard Dajuan Harris and sophomore forward K.J. Adams in the loss. Harris scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting and committed four turnovers, tying his career high in giveaways, while Adams scored four points for the second game in a row after 11 straight games in double figures.

KU actually bested Baylor in shooting percentage overall, 46.2% versus 37.1%, but the Bears made far more out of their misses than the Jayhawks did. Baylor scored 16 points on 17 offensive rebounds.

L.J. Cryer led the Bears in scoring with 22 points.

Kansas, which is ranked No. 9 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll, has now lost three games in a row after starting 5-0 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks will continue their road trip this coming Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 Big 12-SEC Challenge. That game is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip off in Lexington, Kentucky.