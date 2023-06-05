The Kansas Jayhawks unveiled their 2023-24 men’s college basketball schedule on Monday, with their high-profile regular-season slate scheduled to start at home on Nov. 6.

After one exhibition game against Fort Hays State on Nov. 1, the Jayhawks will start the regular season against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Allen Fieldhouse. Other notable home games for Kansas during nonconference play include a matchup with the reigning national champions, the UConn Huskies, as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Friday, Dec. 1 and a meeting with the Missouri Tigers on Dec. 9. KU’s biggest road tilt of the nonconference slate will be a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on Dec. 16.

The Jayhawks will also play the Kentucky Wildcats again this coming season, matching up with John Calipari’s group at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14. Plus, KU participate in this year’s Maui Invitational, which also includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs, UCLA Bruins and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

According to KU Athletics, one more game will be added to the Jayhawks’ nonconference slate this year.

All 12 announced games and dates for the 2023-24 Kansas men’s basketball season can be seen below:

Nov. 1 – vs. Fort Hays State (exh.)

Nov. 6 – vs. North Carolina Central

Nov. 10 – vs. Manhattan

Nov. 14 – vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic)

Nov. 20-22 – Maui Invitational

Nov. 28 – vs. Eastern Illinois

Dec. 1 – vs. UConn

Dec. 5 – vs. Kansas City

Dec. 9 – vs. Missouri

Dec. 16 – @ Indiana

Dec. 22 – vs. Yale