Kansas Jayhawks thump Oklahoma State Cowboys 83-54

The Kansas Jayhawks picked up their second blowout win of the season over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday night, blasting them 83-54. KU is now 5-3 in Big 12 play with the victory.

Kansas didn’t have senior guard Kevin McCullar available for the game, who has been nursing a bone bruise in his knee. After the game, Jayhawks coach Bill Self that it’s hopefully not a long-term injury for the Big 12’s leading scorer.

“It’s not something that is going to keep him from playing over time,” Self said. “If he had played today, he would have been 50% or 60% and you risk it getting hit again.”

Freshman guard Elmarko Jackson started in McCullar place and posted his third double-figure scoring game of the season. Jackson scored 10 points and knocked down both of his three-point attempts.

All five Jayhawks starters scored in double figures in the win, led by a game-high 16 points apiece from senior center Hunter Dickinson and junior forward K.J. Adams. Dickinson also pulled down 11 rebounds in the win, racking up his Big 12-best 12th double-double of the season, while Adams was a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor. Senior guard Dajuan Harris scored 12 points and added seven assists on Tuesday night while freshman guard Johnny Furphy contributed 11 points.

Oklahoma State John Michael Wright was the Cowboys’ leading scorer with 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson played just four minutes to start the game before injuring his shoulder; he did not return.

As a team, Kansas shot 57.6% from the floor in the win and it made 44.4% of its three-point tries. Oklahoma State was held to just 29.3% shooting and 27.6% from deep.

KU is just a game back of the fourth-ranked Houston Cougars in the Big 12 standings, and that’s who the eighth-ranked Jayhawks will face coming up on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. That game is set for a 3:00 p.m. tip off.

For more on the Kansas Jayhawks’ 83-54 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, check out 580 Sports Talk Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. on 580 WIBW.