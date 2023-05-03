The Kansas State Wildcats landed one of the best players in the transfer portal this week, picking up a commitment from Tylor Perry, who previously played for the North Texas Mean Green.

Perry announced his commitment first on Instagram, then across his social media platforms.

One of the most sought-after transfers of this cycle, The Athletic recently had Perry ranked as the second-best player available in the transfer portal. CBS Sports ranked Perry 12th on their list of the best transfers this year.

Perry has been a key piece of championship runs both the junior college and NCAA Division I levels in his career. He was the MVP of the 2021 NJCAA National Tournament, when his Coffeyville Red Ravens won the national title. Last season, his second at North Texas, he won Conference USA Player of the Year honors while leading the Mean Green to an NIT Championship.

In his final year at North Texas, Perry averaged 17.3 points per game while shooting 41.3% from three-point range and 87.2% from the free throw line. He also recorded 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

Perry entered the transfer portal in early April, shortly after his coach at North Texas, Grant McCasland, left to become the coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He’ll join the Wildcats with two years of eligibility remaining.

In an interview with Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Perry said that coach Jerome Tang and assistant coach Jareem Dowling are what drew him to K-State.

“I know they are going to push me to be where I need to be,” Perry said. “I know that they have my best interests at heart on and off the court and that they are going to fight for me. I’m just super excited to play for them.”

The Wildcats beat out Texas Tech, Florida and Ole Miss to earn Perry’s commitment.

Tylor Perry's resume: 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year

2023 NIT Champion

2023 NIT Most Outstanding Player

2022 Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year

2021 NJCAA DI National Champion

2021 NJCAA National Tournament MVP — Ryan Gilbert (@GPCRyanG) May 3, 2023

This is Kansas State’s first transfer portal commitment this offseason, and Perry will likely slide into the Wildcats’ starting lineup right away. In particular, K-State will need to replace the backcourt minutes left by Markquis Nowell and Desi Sills from last year’s Elite Eight team.

“The freedom that [Tang] allows his guards and the way he goes about his business,” Perry said in his interview with 247Sports, “I can’t wait to play for him and learn from him and be able to get better throughout the year.”

The Wildcats still have three open scholarships for their 2023-24 roster. The transfer portal window closes on May 11, meaning any player who wishes the enter the portal must do so by that day.