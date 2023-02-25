KSHSAA announces 2023 sub-state basketball assignments

The 2023 high school basketball postseason has arrived, and on Saturday KSHSAA revealed the final round of brackets for this year’s sub-state assignments.

Below, you can find the assignments for all eight Topeka high schools and the other two schools in Shawnee County, as well as which games will be broadcasted on Tuesday and Thursday night on 580 WIBW.

For the entire list of sub-state basketball brackets, visit the KSHSAA website.

6A WEST GIRLS

Both the Topeka High and Washburn Rural girls are in the same part of the 6A West bracket. [4] Topeka High will host Garden City in the opening round Wednesday night, while [5] Washburn Rural will host Centennial League foe Manhattan.

6A WEST BOYS

The [4] Washburn Rural boys earned home-court advantage throughout sub-state and will open with Haysville-Campus on Tuesday night at 6:00, which can be heard on 580 WIBW. [16] Topeka High will make a long trip to top-seeded Garden City for their sub-state opener.

5A EAST GIRLS

The Seaman Vikings are the top seed for the 5A East girls and will host Kansas City-Schlagle on Tuesday night. [3] Highland Park and [6] Shawnee Heights are in the same bracket, facing Leavenworth and De Soto in the first round, respectively. Highland Park vs. Leavenworth can be heard Tuesday night at 7:00 on 580 WIBW.

5A EAST BOYS

The Highland Park Scots completed their undefeated regular season on Friday and are the top seed in the 5A East. They’ll play Lansing in the first round of sub-state, while on the other side of the same bracket [9] Seaman will host St. James Academy in the opener. Both those semifinal games will take place on Wednesday night. The Shawnee Heights boys also have a semifinal home game as the fifth seed, and will play Kansas City-Washington Wednesday night.

5A WEST GIRLS

After missing the postseason last year, the Topeka West girls are the 15th seed in this year’s 5A West sub-state. The Charges will visit [2] Andover on Tuesday night.

5A WEST BOYS

The Topeka West boys snapped their four-game losing skid on Friday and enter the postseason as the seventh seed in the 5A West. The Chargers will host Arkansas City on Wednesday.

4A EAST GIRLS

[7] Hayden earned a home game for the sub-state playoffs this year and will take on [10] Atchison in Wednesday’s opener.

4A EAST BOYS

After a Cinderella run to the state tournament last season, [9] Hayden will have to go on the road to start their quest for a return trip to Salina. The Wildcats will visit [8] Parsons on Tuesday night.

3A GIRLS – PERRY-LECOMPTON

The Silver Lake and Rossville girls are two of top three seeds in the 3A Perry-Lecompton sub-state. One-loss Silver Lake is the top seed and will host Royal Valley in the opener, while [3] Rossville will take on the host, Perry-Lecompton. Doubleheader action from then semifinal round of Perry-Lecompton sub-state can be heard Thursday night on 580 WIBW.

3A BOYS – PERRY-LECOMPTON

On the boys side of the Perry-Lecompton sub-state, Silver Lake is the No. 6 seed and Rossville is the No. 8 seed. The Eagles will visit Maur Hill Mount Academy in Tuesday’s quarterfinal, while the Bulldawgs will take on top-seeded Bishop Ward.

2A GIRLS – ST. MARYS

The Cair Paravel girls are the No. 5 team in the 2A St. Marys sub-state. The Lady Lions will visit Lyndon in the quarterfinal round.

2A BOYS – ST. MARYS

The Cair Paravel boys are also fifth in their sub-state bracket in their first year under coach Trey Brown. They’re quarterfinal game will be against Mission Valley on Monday night.