Mock draft season is fully upon us, and every Monday leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft our Brendan Dzwierzynski will round up NFL mock drafts from around the internet and let you know who the experts, analysts and fans think the Kansas City Chiefs will select this year.

We’re just over five weeks away from the NFL draft, and with the first wave of free agency in the books it’s time to start looking ahead to late April, when the next group of NFL superstars (and busts) will take the stage and hear their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (or a former player or Twitch star or some other quasi-celebrity you may never have heard of).

We’ll add the mock draft stylings of the Sports On 580 crew in the coming weeks, but for now, let’s take a look at some of the latest NFL mock drafts from around the internet.

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

Round 1, Pick 31: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

There’s no such thing as too many pass rushers, and even with the addition of Charles Omenihu last week the Chiefs could use to add more edge depth. Lance Zierlein complimented Hall’s toughness, character and strength, though the Mock Draft Database consensus big board only has him ranked as the 12th best EDGE in this class.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Round 1, Pick 25 (trade): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

The Chiefs have shown a propensity for aggression in moving up in the draft order, and they have so many picks this year that it would frankly be foolish to not do something aggressive with them. Kansas City has a clear need at right tackle, and at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones is huge. He might be a bit of a project, but he’s a tantalizing option.

Jeff Risdon, DraftWire

Round 1, Pick 31: Bryan Breese, IDL, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 63: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Round 3, Pick 95: Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

This is mock draft that apparently loves Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score the most. Breese posted “elite” speed and agility testing numbers at the combine, and would make for a potentially monstrous pairing on the interior defensive line alongside Chris Jones. Tight end evaluators seem somewhat split on Musgrave, but he’s another RAS superstar in this class. Steen, while not as high profile as some other recent Alabama tackles, is another “elite” athletic tester.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Round 1, Pick 31: Dawand jones, OT, Ohio State

Another mock draft pointing the Chiefs toward Dawand Jones, though this one comes with the extra value of not having to move up to get him.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Round 1, Pick 31: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Round 2, Pick 63: Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green

Round 3, Pick 95: Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

You can throw out all the discussion about the Chiefs needing more wide receiver help if they can snag Kincaid at the end of the first round. Yes, Kansas City already has a TE1 and he’s a Hall of Famer, but Kincaid has been a reliable weapon for years and Andy Reid could do some filthy things with a Kelce-Kincaid pairing in 12 personnel. By going with EDGE players in consecutive rounds on Day 2, this mock draft also clearly believes that you can’t ever have too many pass rushers.

Charles Goldman, ChiefsWire

Round 1, Pick 23 (trade): Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Round 2, Pick 63: Siaki Ika, IDL, Baylor

Round 3, Pick 95: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Round 4, Pick 122: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Round 5, Pick 150 (trade): Carter Warren, OT, Pitt

Round 6, Pick 178: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Round 6, Pick 217: Kadeem Telfort, OT, UAB

Round 7, Pick 249: Avery Young, CB, Rutgers

Anyone who’s willing to do a full seven-round mock draft deserves to have their work read in full, so go check this one out and read all the pick breakdowns. Here’s the link again. What I will say is that this my favorite mock draft of the bunch this week, incorporating talent, need, value and aggressiveness.