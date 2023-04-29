The Kansas City Chiefs found their newest offensive tackle in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, making another trade up to grab Wanya Morris out of Oklahoma with the 92nd-overall pick.

Kansas City only had to give up one extra pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in order to move up three spots in the third round. The Chiefs gave the Bengals pick No. 95 in the third round and No. 217 in the sixth round in exchange for No. 92.

That’s the second consecutive round in which the Chiefs have moved up for a player at a position of need. Earlier on Day 2, it was a move up eight spots to take SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Morris played nine games and made eight starts at right tackle last season for Oklahoma, the spot where the Chiefs currently have an open starting job. His performance earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press.

He started his career at Tennessee, where he played from 2019-2020 and where he was teammates with current Chiefs right guard Trey Smith. In his freshman season, Morris started 12 games at left tackle and was named to the SEC all-freshman team.

“He was one of the first people who called me when I got the pick,” Morris said. “I can’t tell you how good it feels to get those acknowledgements from the guys that you see doing great in the league.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Morris as the 12th-best offensive tackle in this year’s class and wrote that he “has NFL starting talent with his frame, length and athletic traits,” but did concede that he needs to work on his fundamentals.

Morris will likely compete for Kansas City’s open right tackle job, with 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang among those currently on the Chiefs’ roster who will also be angling for that role. Whoever wins the job will replace Andrew Wylie, who followed former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders in free agency this offseason. Kansas City also added a new left tackle this offseason, landing Jawaan Taylor after he departed from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After wheeling and dealing throughout Day 2 of the draft, the Chiefs have five picks remaining on Day 3. That includes one fourth-round pick (No. 134), one fifth-round pick (No. 166), two picks in the sixth round (Nos. 178 and 194) and one pick in the seventh round (No. 250).