The Kansas City Chiefs may not have their highest-profile free agent signing available for the start of the regular season.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown could miss four to six weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Saturday in a preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is three weeks from Thursday on Sept. 5. Following this reported timeline, Brown could return as early as Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals or as late as Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brown was hurt on the first play of the game Saturday, landing awkwardly and dislocating his sternoclavicular joint. He caught a pass on that play but didn’t return to the game. The injury sent the veteran receiver to a local hospital Saturday night, though he was released the following morning.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stayed optimistic when speaking about Brown’s injury earlier this week, but admitted that he would likely miss time.

“They were able to get the joint back in place without surgery, which is a good sign,” Reid said.

This particular injury is nothing new to Kansas City, which saw former Chief Tyreek Hill miss four games for the same issue back in 2019. Hill was also able to avoid surgery at the time.

Without Brown for the time being, several fringe roster players may see more preseason snaps and practice reps in his place. That includes receivers Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio. Ross spent time on the 53-man roster last season but was inactive for Super Bowl LVIII, while Remigio spent last season on injured reserve due to a wrist injury.

The Chiefs will be back in action this Saturday, Aug. 17 against the Detroit Lions at home, then they will wrap up the preseason slate on Aug. 22 against the Chicago Bears.

