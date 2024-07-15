Royals Select Two-Way Star Caglianone With #6 Pick in MLB Entry Draft

As a standout at the plate and on the mound for the Florida Gators, Jac Caglianone was one of the most exciting names in this year’s Major League Baseball Entry Draft. Now, he’s a Kansas City Royal.

The Royals selected Caglianone with the sixth overall pick in last night’s draft, held in Fort Worth, Texas.

A left-handed hitter, Caglianone slugged 75 home runs in three seasons at Florida, including 35 this past spring, breaking his own program record of 33 set the season before. He batted .419 with a .544 on base percentage and an .875 slugging percentage, earning first-team All American honors and leading the Gators to the College World Series. He also started 16 games on the mound, posting a 5-2 record and a 4.76 ERA and striking out 83 batters in 73.2 innings. His efforts earned him the John Olerud Award, given to the best two-way player in college baseball.

Caglianone owns a fastball that reaches 100 miles per hour and power at the plate that rates at the top of the 20-80 scouting scale, and the Royals, at least initially, will give him a chance to pursue both pitching and hitting. While most people in the baseball industry assumed Caglianone would focus strictly on hitting as a professional, the Royals announced him as a two-way player when he was drafted last night.

Jac Caglianone says the plan with the #Royals right now is for him to continue what he did in college as a two-way player. "I’m very thankful they’re giving me the opportunity to do both. I won’t let them down." — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 15, 2024

The Royals later selected left-handed pitcher David Shields from Mt. Lebanon (PA) High School with the second pick of the second round (41st overall). The Entry Draft continues Monday and Tuesday.