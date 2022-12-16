Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Dec. 16, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

There is one important clarification for the contest this week: With just one FBS college football game on the schedule, the whole crew is picking the Army-Navy game along with two NFL selections.

Last week was a tough one for the whole crew, with a combined record of 5-7. Dan still rules the roost, followed by Brendan three games back. Fulton resides in third after being the only competitor coming off a winning week, while Jake remains in the back of the pack.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 15 and the first weekend of bowl games:

Fulton Caster:

Falcons vs. Saints UNDER 43.5

“Rookie QB and Andy Dalton squaring off? Feels like points will be at a premium.”

Bengals -3.5 vs. Buccaneers

Washington State +4 vs. Fresno State

Fulton YTD: 20-22

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Cowboys vs. Jaguars OVER 48

“Admittedly, I don’t love betting two NFL overs in one week in 2022. But The Jaguars’ offense is coming into its own and the Cowboys still have a lot to play for. I think this one will just sneak over the line.”

Eagles vs. Bears OVER 48.5

SMU vs. BYU +4

Brendan YTD: 22-20

Jake Lebahn

Bengals -3.5 vs. Buccaneers

Eagles -9 vs. Bears

Incarnate Word vs. North Dakota State UNDER 71.5

Editor’s note: This is our first FCS bet of the year, but with no prior rule on the books about FCS games we’ll allow it.

“Bengals are the best team against the spread. The Eagles are rolling. And NDSU will never play a game with a total score of 71.5 points.”

Jake YTD: 17-24-1

Dan Lucero

Washington State vs. Fresno State -4

“One last chance to watch Mr. Late Night himself, Fresno State QB Jake Haener. I foresee a prolific game and a win in his final college start.”

Colts vs. Vikings -3.5

Cardinals vs. Broncos UNDER 37.5

Editor’s note: This is the eighth straight week Dan has picked the Broncos’ under.

Dan YTD: 25-17

