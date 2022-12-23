Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Dec. 23, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

With a thin slate of bowl games this weekend, however, we have made an addendum this week: We will allow any combination of picks for this week only. Thus, every can go all NFL, all bowl games, 2-and-1, etc. The other rules of the competition still apply.

Only the leader of the pack is coming off a losing week, with Dan still atop the table even after a 1-2 effort a week ago. Brendan is two games off the pace after a 2-1 performance last week, the same mark as Fulton and Jake, both of whom are still trying to catch up as the season draws near a close.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 16 and the latest weekend of bowl games:

Fulton Caster:

Eagles +4 vs. Cowboys

“Minshew Mania is back and I will not pass up an opportunity to ride with the king.”

Texans +3.5 vs. Titans

Falcons vs. Ravens UNDER 35.5

Fulton YTD: 22-23

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Eagles +4 vs. Cowboys

“I’ve got to agree with Fulton on this one, even though those sound like famous last words. I think the Eagles are better than the Cowboys even with a backup quarterback, and Philly has maybe the best one in the NFL. Plus, it’ll be an emotionally charged game for Minshew.”

Broncos vs. Rams +3

Louisiana vs. Houston OVER 56.5

Brendan YTD: 24-21

Jake Lebahn

Lions -2.5 vs. Panthers

Bengals -3 vs. Patriots

“Restore the roar. And Cincy is on Santa’s good list.”

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals UNDER 39.5

Jake YTD: 19-25-1

Dan Lucero

Broncos vs. Rams UNDER 36.5

“I wish I knew how to quit you, Broncos Under.”

Editor’s note: This is the ninth straight week Dan has picked the Broncos’ under.

Lions -2.5 vs. Panthers

Bengals -3 vs. Patriots

Dan YTD: 26-19

