Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Dec. 30, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

However, we are keeping last week’s last-minute addendum in effect this week: Any combination of college and NFL picks are allowed. Thus, every can go all NFL, all bowl games, 2-and-1, etc. The other rules of the competition still apply.

Dan just went 1-2 for the second straight week but is clinging to his lead atop the standings. The gap between Brendan and Fulton is just one game this week in the race for second place, and Jake is coming off a winning week of his own and has closed in slightly on the rest of the group.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 17 and the latest weekend of bowl games:

Fulton Caster:

49ers -9.5 vs. Raiders

“The Raiders have quit and are already planning their vacations. That should mean a cover by San Fran.”

Bears +6 vs. Lions

Cardinals vs. Falcons UNDER 41

Fulton YTD: 24-24

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Ohio State vs. Georgia -6

“I get that it’s the Playoff and that’s a sizable spread for two very good teams. A lot of sharps and pros like Ohio State here, but I think Georgia is going to massacre the Buckeyes. I took this weeks ago at UGA -6.5 so I like this even better now.”

Steelers vs. Ravens UNDER 35.5

49ers -9.5 vs. Raiders

Brendan YTD: 25-23

Jake Lebahn

Panthers vs. Buccaneers -3.5

Saints vs. Eagles -5.5

Bills vs. Bengals OVER 49.5

Editor’s note: This might be the first Monday Night Football pick of the whole season.

“The Bucs need to keep winning and so do the Eagles. The Bucs defense will show up this week. The Saints offense stinks so I expect the ‘Iggles’ to win handily.”

Jake YTD: 21-26-1

Dan Lucero

Steelers +2.5 vs Ravens

“Pittsburgh’s still in the hunt, somehow, and Baltimore’s offense is a tragedy. I think the Steelers win this one outright.”

Jaguars -3 vs. Texans

Jets vs. Seahawks UNDER 42.5

Editor’s note: This is the first time since Week 7 Dan has not picked the Broncos’ under.

Dan YTD: 27-21

