Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Dec. 9, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

There is one important clarification for the contest this week: With just one FBS college football game on the schedule, the whole crew is picking the Army-Navy game along with two NFL selections.

There’s even more separation in the standings this week, with Dan still holding a three-game lead. That’s followed by Brendan, who has his own three-game advantage over a slumping Fulton. Meanwhile, Jake is a game and a half back of Fulton and a season-high 7.5 games behind the leader.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 14 and Army-Navy:

Fulton Caster:

Jets +10 vs. Bills

“The Jets won in New York with Zach Wilson. They’ll at least keep it close with Mike White.”

Ravens vs. Steelers UNDER 36.5

Navy -2.5 vs. Army

Fulton YTD: 18-21

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Navy vs. Army UNDER 32.5

“I understand that this number is minuscule, but Army-Navy has gone under the total 16 years in a row. Who am I to bet against history?”

Browns +5.5 vs. Bengals

Buccaneers vs. 49ers -3.5

Brendan YTD: 21-18

Jake Lebahn

Chiefs vs. Broncos UNDER 43.5

“Ride her ’til she bucks you off or don’t ride her at all.”

Editor’s note: This is in reference to the Broncos having an NFL-high 11 unders this year.

Vikings +1.5 vs. Lions

Navy vs. Army +2.5

Jake YTD: 16-22-1

Dan Lucero

Chiefs vs. Broncos UNDER 43.5

“It’s the least confident I’ve felt about this over the last two months, for sure, but I keep showing up to the Broncos Under Bank & Trust and they keep letting me withdraw money.”

Editor’s note: This is the seventh straight week Dan has picked the Broncos’ under.

Jets +10 vs. Bills

Navy vs. Army UNDER 32.5

Dan YTD: 24-15

