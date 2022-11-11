Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Nov. 11, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

For the first time all season, we have an outright change atop the standings. After a perfect weekend, Dan has claimed the top spot from Fulton, who is now a game back. Meanwhile, Brendan and Jake remain tied in third place but are just three games back from the lead.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 9 and college football Week 10:

Fulton Caster:

Lions vs. Bears -3

“I might be drinking too much of the Justin Fields Kool-Aid, but this just feels like a big Bears win.”

Washington vs. Oregon -12.5

New Mexico vs. Air Force UNDER 37.5

Fulton YTD: 16-11

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Cowboys -4.5 vs. Packers

“Am I trying to cope with the fact my favorite football team is flaming-hot trash this year with an emotional hedge? Yeah, pretty much. The Packers have looked awful lately, and I don’t foresee home-field advantage playing a role on Sunday.”

South Carolina +8.5 vs. Florida

Wisconsin vs. Iowa OVER 35.5

Brendan YTD: 13-14

Jake Lebahn

LSU -3.5 vs. Arkansas

“LSU is riding high, but 3.5 points is so low and Arkansas is not playing well after a loss to Liberty. LSU can’t afford a slip-up. I think it will play with a ton of confidence.”

Purdue vs. Illinois UNDER 44.5

Cowboys -4.5 vs. Packers

Jake YTD: 13-13-1

Dan Lucero

Broncos vs. Titans UNDER 38.5

“I’m riding Broncos unders until the wheels fall off. Nathaniel Hackett forever!”

Colts vs. Raiders UNDER 40.5

TCU +7.5 vs. Texas

Dan YTD: 16-11

