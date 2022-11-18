Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Nov. 18, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

For the first time all season, we have an outright change atop the standings. After a perfect weekend, Dan has claimed the top spot from Fulton, who is now a game back. Meanwhile, Brendan and Jake remain tied in third place but are just three games back from the lead.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 11 and college football Week 12:

Fulton Caster:

Jets vs. Patriots UNDER 38.5

“Two very good defenses and two incredibly bad offenses? Perfect recipe for an under.”

TCU -2.5 vs. Baylor

Utah -2.5 vs. Oregon

Fulton YTD: 16-14

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Kansas State -7.5 vs. West Virginia

“West Virginia is coming off a win over Oklahoma, and these feels like a letdown spot after a big win (in what was also a hideous game). K-State’s offense is humming with Howard under center and I think the Wildcats can handle the Mountaineers this week.”

Jets vs. Patriots UNDER 38.5

Lions vs. Giants -3

Brendan YTD: 13-17

Jake Lebahn

TCU -2.5 vs. Baylor

“Vegas must know something I don’t, but the Horned Frogs are not going to come out slow. They have a great chance to run the table. They win comfortably here.”

Kansas State -7.5 vs. West Virginia

Lions vs. Giants OVER 44.5

Jake YTD: 13-16-1

Dan Lucero

TCU -2.5 vs. Baylor

“I don’t think Vegas watched the same Big 12 games that I watched last week. TCU has the playmakers to stretch the Baylor defense, and I don’t think the Bears offense can keep up.”

Jets vs. Patriots -3.5

Raiders vs. Broncos UNDER 41.5

Dan YTD: 18-12

