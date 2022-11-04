Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Nov. 4, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

For the first time all season, we have an outright change atop the standings. After a perfect weekend, Dan has claimed the top spot from Fulton, who is now a game back. Meanwhile, Brendan and Jake remain tied in third place but are just three games back from the lead.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 9 and college football Week 10:

Fulton Caster:

Seahawks +1.5 vs. Cardinals

“I disrespected the fighting Geno Smiths last week. I will not make that mistake again.”

Washington State -4.5 vs. Stanford

Michigan State vs. Illinois UNDER 40.5

Fulton YTD: 13-11

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas -1.5

“Fresh off last week’s blowout loss, it sounds like there’s a good chance Oklahoma State will have to start Gunnar Gundy at quarterback Saturday, and even if KU can’t get Jalon Daniels back quite yet I still the Jayhawks’ chances against an inexperienced backup passer.”

Tennessee +8.5 vs. Georgia

Panthers vs. Bengals OVER 42.5

Brendan YTD: 11-13

Jake Lebahn

Texas vs. Kansas State +2.5

“Something smells fishy. Does Vegas know something I don’t know? Is Quinn Ewers Patrick Mahomes? I don’t think he is, I think I know more than Vegas, let’s go ‘Cats.”

Vikings -3 vs. Commanders

Michigan State vs. Illinois UNDER 40.5

Jake YTD: 11-13

Dan Lucero

Seahawks +1.5 at Cardinals

“I’m tempting fate here. Glendale is an extremely cursed place for the Seahawks, historically. On the other hand, screw curses, Geno Smith is good and the Cardinals aren’t.”

Air Force vs. Army UNDER 40.5

Tennessee +8.5 at Georgia

Dan YTD: 14-10

