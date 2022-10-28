Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Oct. 28, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Last week was a great week for most of the competition. Fulton, Dan and Jake all went 2-1 a week ago, while Brendan saw his hot streak fall apart with an 0-3 effort to drop back into a last-place tie.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 8 and college football Week 9:

Fulton Caster:

Ole Miss -1.5 vs. Texas A&M

“Ole Miss is coming off a disappointing loss to LSU. Lane Kiffin is going to have his kids ready.”

Northwestern vs. Iowa UNDER 37.5

Giants +3 vs. Seahawks

Fulton YTD: 12-9

Brendan Dzwierzynski

49ers -1.5 vs. Rams

“Unless the Rams suddenly found a brand-new offensive line during their bye week, I’m not sure what they’re going to do against the 49ers defense. I don’t have much faith in the San Francisco offense, but I have even less faith in L.A.’s right now.”

Panthers vs. Falcons OVER 41.5

Northwestern vs. Iowa UNDER 37.5

Brendan YTD: 9-12

Jake Lebahn

Baylor vs. Texas Tech -2.5

“At 11:54 a.m., I like Texas Tech because their offense has produced a ton of points recently. Check back in an hour and see if I still feel the same way. But I think Texas Tech should win this game by more than 2.5 points.”

West Virginia vs. TCU -7.5

Patriots vs. Jets UNDER 40.5

Jake YTD: 9-12

Dan Lucero

Oklahoma -1.5 @ Iowa State

“The ship be sinking in Ames. Iowa State has lost four in a row, and their offense is not good enough to take enough advantage of OU’s defense.”

Washington +3 @ Indianapolis Broncos vs. Jaguars UNDER 39.5

Dan YTD: 11-10

