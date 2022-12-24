WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

Triple C Manufacturing Auctions a HydraBed to Benefit the Team Schnak Strong Fund to Spread Awareness of Type One Diabetes

December 23, 2022 6:25PM CST
Share
Triple C Manufacturing Auctions a HydraBed to Benefit the Team Schnak Strong Fund to Spread Awareness of Type One Diabetes

Triple C Manufacturing, based in Sabetha, Kansas, are the makers of a product called HydraBed. They recently produced their 20-thousandth unit and wanted to do something special with it to honor the business and their employees. Big Iron Auction helped by auctioning off the HydraBed and give the money it brings to a charity.

On Friday’s Ag Issues program, we were joined by Kent Schnakenberg, from Emporia. He started an organization called the Team Schnak Strong Fund. For the last eight years, they’ve gone all over Kansas and the United States spreading awareness of Type One Diabetes and the Symptoms. The nearly $17,000 that the HydraBed was raised will be going to Team Schnak Strong Fund and thus will help send Kansas children that live with the disease to Camp Discovery, a camp for Type One kids near Augusta, Kansas.

We spoke with Kent about the generosity of Triple C Manufacturing as well as Big Iron Auction to be a part of this cause.  We also spoke with Kent about the Team Schnak Strong Fund.

 

 

You May Also Like

1

3 Kansas State Wildcats named AP All-Americans
2

Kansas City Royals reportedly signing veteran starting pitcher Jordan Lyles to two-year deal
3

K-State Names First Senior Vice President For Engagement
4

Kansas City Chiefs hang on late to defeat Denver Broncos 34-28
5

Kansas City Chiefs squeak past Houston Texans in overtime 30-24