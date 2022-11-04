VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods will make their final appearance in Yager Stadium on Nov. 5 when they will play host to No. 5-ranked Pittsburg State with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Ichabods (6-3, 6-3 MIAA) led the final 1:49 of the game rallying for a 21-17 win at Northeastern State last time out.

The Gorillas (9-0, 9-0 MIAA) clinched at least a share of the MIAA title with a 38-7 win at Central Oklahoma last time out.

Watch the Washburn Football Coaches Show with Craig Schurig. We recap the win against the Riverhawks, preview the game against Pittsburg State and talk about the 21 seniors on senior day.