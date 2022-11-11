VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods will wrap up the regular season with a Nov. 12 trip to Joplin, Mo. facing the Missouri Southern Lions.

The Ichabods (6-4, 6-4 MIAA) are coming off a 37-23 loss to No. 5-ranked Pittsburg State last time out.

The Lions (4-6, 4-6 MIAA) are riding a four-game losing streak falling at No. 11-ranked Northwest Missouri 27-5 last time.

Listen and watch the Washburn Coaches Show from Skinny’s sports bar and grill as we recap the loss to Pittsburg State and preview the final game of the regular season with Missouri Southern.