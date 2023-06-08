Virtual Seminars To Prepare Pork Producers For Prop 12 Implementation
June 8, 2023 4:31AM CDT
With the Supreme Court clearing the way for California to implement its pen requirements on pork producers, the state’s ag department will host a pair of virtual seminars later this month to explain their regulations. The Kansas Ag Network’s Kyle Hill explains.
Links to the California Department of Food and Agriculture Proposition 12 webinar registration and guidance document:
Distributors Webinar June 13th