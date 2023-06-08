WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

Virtual Seminars To Prepare Pork Producers For Prop 12 Implementation

June 8, 2023 4:31AM CDT
With the Supreme Court clearing the way for California to implement its pen requirements on pork producers, the state’s ag department will host a pair of virtual seminars later this month to explain their regulations.  The Kansas Ag Network’s Kyle Hill explains.

Links to the California Department of Food and Agriculture Proposition 12 webinar registration and guidance document:

Distributors Webinar June 13th

Producers Webinar June 27th

Guidance Document

 

