Washburn Ichabods football coverage from MIAA media day

The Washburn Ichabods football season is just over a month away, and on Tuesday coach Craig Schurig and a pair of veteran players joined the rest of the conference at MIAA media day in Kansas City, Missouri.

Schurig is entering his 23rd year at the helm of the Ichabods, who themselves are heading into the year with low expectations from external sources. Washburn is picked ninth in both the preseason coaches poll and preseason media poll.

The Ichabods to return plenty of talent from last year’s group, however, including sophomore starting quarterback Sam Van Dyne.

Schurig spoke to the voice of the Ichabods, Brendan Dzwierzynski, about the quarterback room, the start of the season and much more.

Click here to hear from Washburn coach Craig Schurig at MIAA media day.

Two of the veterans on the Washburn roster, senior fullback Connor Searcy and and junior safety Jordan Finnesy, also spoke to the media in Kansas City about the upcoming year. Searcy returns to his starting role on WU’s young yet experienced offense, while Finnesy will take the field in 2024 after missing most of last season due to injury.

Dzwierzynski also spoke to both Searcy and Finnesy about their expectations for the 2024 campaign.

Click here to hear from Washburn Ichabods Connor Searcy and Jordan Finnesy at MIAA media day.

Washburn’s season begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Emporia State Hornets. The Ichabods will be off the following week, then will be in action every Saturday for the next 10 weeks.

For coverage and play-by-play of every Washburn football game, tune in to Country 106.9.