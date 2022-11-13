Washburn Volleyball Wins MIAA Tournament, Earns Tournament Bid

The Washburn volleyball team captured the program’s first-ever MIAA Tournament title on Saturday evening, defeating the No. 2 seed and No. 12 ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers in four sets. With the victory, Washburn has earned an automatic bid to compete in its 17th NCAA Tournament that will take place Nov. 17-19. The complete postseason bracket of location and seeding will be announced Sunday evening at 9:30 p.m. CT on ncaa.com.

Washburn, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, won by the set scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 and move to 24-7 on the year. Nebraska-Kearney is now 28-5 on the season with three of its losses coming against Washburn. Additionally, the Ichabods have now won five-straight matches against Nebraska-Kearney.