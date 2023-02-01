Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – Feb. 1, 2023

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

This week’s athlete of the week is Brooklyn DeLeye, a senior for Washburn Rural girls basketball. Brooklyn is averaging over 15 points and eight rebounds per game this year for the Junior Blues, and she’s also the two-time defending Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year. We spoke to Brooklyn about this basketball season, trying to make another run to a state championship, her upcoming volleyball career at the University of Kentucky and more.

Click here to listen to our conversation with Washburn Rural’s Brooklyn DeLeye