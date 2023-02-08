Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – Feb. 8, 2023

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

This week’s athlete of the week is Jaxson Thomas, a senior wrestler for the Seaman Vikings. This season, Jaxson has a 40-4 overall record and picked up a pair of wins in under a minute each at the United Kansas Conference meet this past weekend. Jaxson spoke with us about what was going through his mind last weekend while he was dominating, why he likes wrestling against bigger competition, what his wrestling and football future looks like and more.

Click here to listen to our conversation with Seaman’s Jaxson Thomas