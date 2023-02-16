Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Feb. 15, 2023

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete.

Our female athlete of the week is Shawnee Heights sophomore wrestler Madison Freeland. We spoke to Madison prior to regionals, fresh off her individual win at the United Kansas Conference meet, where she improved her overall record this season to 27-5. Madison discussed her performance and the UKC meet with us, plus where she’s improved since her freshman year, her future goals and more.

Topeka High sophomore diver Jaxon Cowdin is our male athlete of the week. Jaxon picked up an individual win at the Centennial League meet last week, his first league title to go along with two city championships and two berths to the state tournament. We spoke about state with Jaxon, along with his diving background, his highlights from this season and more.

