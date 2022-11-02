Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Nov. 2, 2022

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

Our celebration of fall state champions continues this week with the Washburn Rural volleyball team, which won the eighth state title in program history this weekend. The Junior Blues completed a 45-1 season with a victory over Blue Valley in the state title match in Salina. Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick joined us to discuss his championship group, from the year-long journey back to state to what makes this particular roster special and much more.

Click here for our interview with Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick about the state champion Junior Blues.