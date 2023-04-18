Kansas State Wildcats basketball picked up its biggest commitment of the Jerome Tang era on Tuesday afternoon, securing that commitment from David Castillo, a five-star point guard prospect in the class of 2024 from Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Castillo is 20th-ranked player in the class and the No. 3 combo guard. He’s K-State’s first commit for the class of 2024, and he’s also just the sixth player in the top 20 of that class to make a college decision at this point.

Castillo announced his commitment live from Bartlesville High School, electing to play for Tang and K-State instead of fellow finalists and Big 12 programs Kansas and Oklahoma State.

5-star point guard David Castillo will play for Kansas State. The No. 3 PG in the nation for 2024. pic.twitter.com/sw12e2NTwJ — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) April 18, 2023

Despite being just a junior, Castillo has already hauled in numerous accolades and achievements both on the high school and national levels. He was a member of two gold medal-winning teams, playing for both the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 title team and also for the 2022 U17 Basketball World Cup Team USA squad. Castillo has also averaged over 20 points per game in each season of his high school career.

On the AAU circuit, he is a member of Team Griffin, which is run by former Oklahoma Sooners star and NBA veteran Blake Griffin.

“I’d say I’m a three-level scorer, able to play in the mid-range area, floaters,” Castillo said to Joe Tipton of On3. “I think I’m a fast player, too. Up and down. I can push in transition and make plays. I’m really just an all-around point guard.”

With Castillo in the fold, K-State currently has three open scholarships for the 2024-25 season.