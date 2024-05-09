The Kansas State Wildcats added their fifth incoming transfer this offseason on Thursday, landing former Cal State-Fullerton Titans guard Max Jones.

Joe Tipton of On3 reported the commitment news first.

NEWS: Cal State Fullerton transfer guard Max Jones has committed to Kansas State, source tells @On3sports. The 6-4 senior averaged 15.3 PPG this season, shooting 38% from three. Jones considered Louisville, Texas Tech, and others. https://t.co/amEMw5Q5cQ pic.twitter.com/gZY22UJu8i — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 9, 2024

Jones spent two seasons at Cal State-Fullerton, starting 53 of his 56 games played while averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 39% from three-point range. Last season was his most prolific as a scorer when he averaged 15.3 points per game, but his most productive overall was arguably his 2022-23 campaign when he averaged 12.5 points and four rebounds a game, also hitting threes at a 39.5% clip. Jones was an All-Big West honorable mention that season.

He spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Tampa Spartans, a Division II program. He was the Sunshine State Conference freshman of the year in 2020-21 and averaged 22.1 points per game in his two seasons there.

Jones will have one season of eligibility left at K-State.

247Sports lists Jones as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks him as the 366th-best player in the portal this year.

K-State beat out Mississippi State and Texas A&M to earn Jones’ commitment, according to GoPowercat.com.

Jones isn’t just the fifth overall incoming transfer for coach Jerome Tang and the Wildcats, but he’s the fourth guard addition this spring. Illinois-Chicago transfer C.J. Jones joins Max Jones as a mid-major newcomer, along with high-major additions Brendan Hausen from Villanova and Dug McDaniel from Michigan. All four new K-State guards have shot 36% or better from three-point range for their careers.

The lone post transfer acquisition for the Wildcats so far is Baye Fall, who spent his freshman season at Arkansas.

K-State has also lost five players to the portal this year, including Cam Carter, Dorian Finister, Jerrell Colbert, R.J. Jones and Dai Dai Ames. The latter is the only uncommitted player in the group.

