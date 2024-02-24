Kaluma, Perry Lead K-State to Victory Over #25 BYU

With their NCAA Tournament hopes on life support, every game from here on out takes on added importance for the Kansas State Wildcats. On Saturday, their two veteran additions from the transfer portal guided them to a vital victory over a Top-25 opponent.

Arthur Kaluma scored a season-high 28 points, Tylor Perry contributed 16 points, and the Wildcats knocked off #25 BYU 84-74 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats shot a scalding 56 percent (27-48) from the field and held one of the country’s best three-point shooting teams to just 20 percent (6-30) from behind the arc in a game that they never trailed. K-State jumped out to an early 16-4 advantage, and though the Cougars were able to close within four at 42-38 by halftime, the Wildcats would lead by as many as 16 in the second half on their way to the win.

Kaluma’s 28 points came along with 10 rebounds. The senior forward made eight of his 11 shots from the field and 10 of his 12 free throw attempts. Perry knocked down four three pointers, three of them coming early in the game to help the Wildcats out to their early double-digit lead. Three other players scored in double figures for K-State: Cam Carter added 12 points, and reserve big men David N’Guessan and Will McNair came off the bench to score 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The win improves the Wildcats to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars fall to 19-8 overall and 7-7 in the league. K-State has a quick turnaround before their next game, on Monday night against West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum.