K-State football to play Oregon State in 2030, ’31

Kansas State Wildcats football added a new home-and-home series to its future football schedule this week.

The Wildcats will host the Oregon State Beavers in Manhattan in 2023, then K-State will travel to Corvallis, Oregon for a rematch in 2031. Exact dates for the games haven’t been announced.

These will be the second and third games ever played by the two programs. K-State won the first meeting 22-16 back on Sept. 22, 1979.

K-State also now has future games scheduled against both remaining Pac-12 schools. The Wildcats also have a home-and-home series scheduled with the Washington State Cougars. The first game of that series will happen in Manhattan in 2026 with a return trip to Pullman, Washington in 2029. The conference status of those two programs is up in the air after the departure of the other 10 Pac-12 institutions ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

This is K-State’s second set of games scheduled for 2030 and 2031, as the program will also play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights out of the Big Ten in each of those campaigns. Their non-conference schedule is filled through the 2026 season, with two games scheduled in 2027, 2030 and 2031. Only one non-conference game is set for K-State in both 2028 and 2029.

Editor’s note: Since this story was originally published, the series with Rutgers has been canceled.

Kansas State’s 2024 season will kick off on Aug. 31 at home against the UT-Martin Skyhawks, followed by two more nonconference matchups against the Tulane Green Wave on the road and the Arizona Wildcats, who finished last season ranked 11th in the country, at home. Arizona is joining the Big 12 this season, but due to a previous scheduling arrangement that game will still be considered a nonconference tilt. K-State also has a previously scheduled series with the Colorado Buffaloes, another incoming Big 12 program, but according to 247Sports those matchups will likely be wiped off the schedule.

