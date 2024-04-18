Kansas Jayhawks basketball landed one of the biggest names in the transfer portal Thursday, earning a commitment from former Wisconsin Badgers guard A.J. Storr.

The addition was initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

NCAA news: Wisconsin sophomore transfer AJ Storr – one of the top players in the portal – has chosen to play for the University of Kansas, he told @TheAthletic @Stadium. John Calipari's Arkansas, Illinois, Texas were finalists. Storr averaged 17 points and 4 rebounds this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

Storr, a 6-foot-7 guard, is widely considered one of the best players in the portal this year, with 247Sports ranking him as the third-best player available and The Athletic ranking him 16th out of 136 players in its rankings.

Last season at Wisconsin, Storr was named second-team All-Big Ten after posting 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32% from three-point range. KU will be his third college program in as many years. Storr started his career for the St. John’s Red Storm, where he posted 8.8 points per game on 43.4% shooting and a 40.4% effort from three on his way to being named to the Big East all-freshman team.

Storr has played against Kansas twice in his career, but not in a typical college basketball setting. He played for the Bahamian national team last summer when the Jayhawks played three offseason exhibitions in Puerto Rico.

With great excitement and humility, I announce my commitment to the University of Kansas Basketball program. Joining the Jayhawks is a dream realized, and I'm incredibly honored for this opportunity to be a part of the tradition and culture of Kansas Basketball. Agtg🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ksyFtJvfqQ — Aj storr (@storr_aj) April 18, 2024

While he is committed to Bill Self and KU if he returns to college basketball next season, Storr also said he was planning to enter the NBA draft when he originally announced his intent to transfer. He can remove his name from the draft pool by 4:00 p.m. central time on June 16 if he wants to return to school.

This is now the third transfer addition for Self and the Jayhawks this offseason. Along with Storr, KU picked up a commitment from former South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard and Lawrence native Zeke Mayo, as well as one from former Florida Gators guard Riley Kugel.

No one who finished the season on the Kansas roster has entered the portal as of today, but players can still enter it until Wednesday, May 1.

