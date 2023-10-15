The Kansas Jayhawks led for most of the second half in their game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, but a pair late turnovers and a sudden shutdown by the offense resulted in a 39-32 loss for 23rd-ranked KU.

Senior quarterback Jason Bean posted some of the best passing numbers of his career in the loss, especially in the first half. The Jayhawks went into the break leading 25-24, then tacked on another touchdown on their first drive of the third quarter. That was the end of their scoring production, though, as the final four Kansas drives resulted in a pair of interceptions and two turnovers on downs.

Oklahoma State had multiple chances to tie the game when trailing by eight in the second half, but instead settled for two field goals shorter than 30 yards. Following one of the Jayhawks’ turnovers on downs, however, the Cowboys put together a game-winning touchdown drive, capped off by an end-around run from wide receiver Brennan Presley.

After rushing for nearly 400 yards a week ago, Kansas threw for over 400 yards as a team on Saturday. Bean completed 23-of-34 passes for 410 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, plus a pair of interceptions. Oklahoma State was ready for KU’s rushing attack, limiting Kansas to just 29 carries for 90 yards as a team. Junior running back Devin Neal led the Jayhawks with 66 yards on the ground.

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman completed 28-of-41 passes for the Cowboys in the win, throwing for 336 yards and a pair of scores. Running back Ollie Gordon led all players in both rushing and receiving, running for 168 yards and racking up another 116 through the air.

With the loss, Kansas is now 5-2 for the season and is still one win shy of bowl eligibility. Oklahoma State is 4-2 on the year and has won consecutive games over the Kansas schools in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks will be off next week before hosting the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 28. Oklahoma was off this weekend.

For more on the Kansas Jayhawks’ 39-32 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, check out 580 Sports Talk Monday from 2-6 on 580 WIBW.