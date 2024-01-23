The Kansas Jayhawks have been at their best for most of this season when freshman guard Johnny Furphy has been on the court. His latest performance was his best one yet, though, recording career highs in points and rebounds to lead seventh-ranked KU to a 74-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Furphy was arguably the best player on the floor the entire night, posting the first double-double of his college career with 23 points and 11 rebounds, both of which were game and career highs, and he tied his career high with two steals in the win, too. He shot 7-of-8 from the floor, while the rest of the Jayhawks combined to shoot 14-of-44 (38.6%).

Since stepping into the starting lineup, Furphy has been one of KU’s most important players.

“He’s settled in to the role and he’s gotten us off to a good start all three games,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “He played great, offensively he’s terrific.”

Monday’s game was especially important to Furphy because it was the first home game his parents have been able to attend.

“This is their first home game, I was happy they could experience that because I’ve been telling them about Allen Fieldhouse,” Furphy said, later adding: “I think they’re going to remember this for a long time.”

Furphy’s offensive contribution was one of KU’s two 20-point performances on the night, also including 20 points from senior guard Kevin McCullar. He had a far less efficient night getting there, though, going 5-of-17 from the field and 8-of-12 at the free throw line. Junior forward K.J. Adams added 11 points and senior center Hunter Dickinson tacked on another 10.

Three Bearcats scored in double figures, led by 16 points off the bench from Dan Skillings Jr. Cincinnati outrebounded Kansas on Monday night and never let the game get out of hand, but Bearcats coach Wes Miller bemoaned missed opportunities in his postgame comments.

“Sixteen turnovers, I think we shoot 16% from three … that’s the hard part to swallow,” Miller said.

With the win, the Jayhawks are now 4-2 in Big 12 play this season and are still undefeated at home. The Bearcats, meanwhile, are 2-4 in their first season as Big 12 members, though this five-point defeat is the most lopsided one they’ve suffered yet in conference play.

Next up for Kansas is a road trip north to Ames this coming Saturday to take on the 23rd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. That game is set for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff.

