Kansas Jayhawks take down Kansas City Roos 88-69

The Kansas Jayhawks didn’t create much separation until the game’s waning moments, but they still found a way to roll past the Kansas City Roos 88-69 on Tuesday night, their fourth win in a row.

And, as the case has been several times already this season, it was senior guard Kevin McCullar leading the way in spectacular fashion for the No. 2 team in the country.

McCullar set a new career high with 25 points in the win, surpassing a mark he tied earlier this season in a loss to Marquette. It was an efficient 25 points, too, with McCullar shooting 9-of-13 from the floor overall, 2-of-2 from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

“He has taken a step very similar to Ochai’s (Agbaji) step and Jalen’s (Wilson) step,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “I think offensively he’s a different player.”

Junior forward K.J. Adams followed suit by tying his own season high of 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half. He was especially good down the stretch, scoring 12 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“He does it all,” McCullar said regarding Adams. “Whether the stat sheet shows it or not, he does so many things that helps us win ballgames.”

Adams also set a new career high with six assists in the victory.

Senior center Hunter Dickinson racked up his fifth double-double of the year against Kansas City, pouring in 14 points with 12 rebounds, while freshman guard Johnny Furphy tallied his second double-digit scoring game this season with 10 points off the bench.

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 54.1% for the game and 40% from beyond the arc. The Roos, meanwhile, shot 40% overall. Cameron Faas and Khristion Courseault led Kansas City in scoring with 18 points apiece.

This matchup fell between a pair of high-profile tilts for KU. Last Friday, the Jayhawks held off the UConn Huskies 69-65, and this coming Saturday Kansas will host the Missouri Tigers in the latest renewal of the Border Showdown rivalry.

“Was our energy level the same as it was against Connecticut? No. Was our fan’s energy level the same as it was against Connecticut? No,” Self said. “Just telling it like it is, that’s a tired team out there.”

Saturday’s game between Kansas and Missouri is scheduled for a 4:15 p.m. tipoff at Allen Fieldhouse.

For more on the Kansas Jayhawks’ 88-69 win over the Kansas City Roos, check out 580 Sports Talk Wednesday from 2-6 on 580 WIBW.