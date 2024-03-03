KSHSAA Releases State Tournament Brackets

Only fifty-six teams in boys and girls basketball remain standing heading into the seven classes’ state tournaments this coming week. The Kansas High School Activities Association released the state brackets late Saturday night at the conclusion of the sub-state round.

Topeka and Shawnee County are well-represented. The Washburn Rural girls, who have played in the last two 6A championship games and have won two of the last four 6A titles, are back to Wichita for this year’s tournament. In 5A at Emporia, the Seaman Lady Vikes return to state for the fifth time in six seasons, and on the boys side, the Highland Park Scots qualified for their third straight state tourney while the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds are back at state for the first time since their 2017 state championship run. Hayden sends both their boys and girls teams to Hutchinson for the 3A state tournament, and the Silver Lake Lady Eagles are off to the Sports Arena as well as the only unbeaten team in the class.

Four boys teams – Blue Valley Northwest in 6A, Andover in 5A, Hugoton in 4A, and Moundridge in 2A – and five girls teams – Blue Valley North in 6A, St. Thomas Aquinas in 5A, Bishop Miege in 4A, Goodland in 3A, and Hanover in 1A-II – are back to defend their titles from last season.

This year’s state sites:

6A – Charles Koch Arena, Wichita. 5A – White Auditorium, Emporia. 4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina. 3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson. 2A – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City. 1A-I – Colby Events Center, Colby. 1A-II – Barton Community College, Great Bend.

580 WIBW will offer on-site coverage of all Topeka and Shawnee County schools throughout the state tournament, along with other schools and games as available/necessary. Stay tuned to our social channels – WIBW News on Facebook and @580SportsTalk on Twitter – for further details.

