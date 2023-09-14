Lewis Toyota High School Athlete of the Week – Sept. 14, 2023

580 WIBW and Lewis Toyota are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Our female athlete of the week is Ryin Miller, a sophomore for Seaman cross country. Through two meets this season, Ryin already has a first and second-place finish, including setting a new personal record at last weekend’s Joe Schrag Invitational. Ryin spoke to us about how she’s improved from her freshman campaign, goals for the rest of this season and more.

This week’s featured male athlete is Packson Bettis, a senior defensive end for Washburn Rural football. Packson, who’s committed to play college football at the University of North Dakota, recorded multiple sacks and tackles for loss in a win over De Soto this past Friday. We spoke with Packson about the win, his high school career, North Dakota and more.

