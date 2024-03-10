State Basketball Recap: Championship Saturday (3/9/24)

State gold is coming back to Silver Lake and Seaman, while three other Shawnee County teams also brought home a piece of hardware at the conclusion of Championship Saturday at the KSHSAA State basketball tournaments.

Silver Lake’s Lady Eagles capped off a perfect season with a defeat of Hesston in the 3A championship in Hutchinson, claiming the program’s seventh state championship and first since 2016. In 5A at Emporia, Seaman dominated Maize South to win the second title in school history, their first since 1991.

Washburn Rural’s girls settled for runner-up honors in 6A for a second straight year after falling to Shawnee Mission South in the championship match in Wichita. The Hayden girls and Highland Park boys took home third-place trophies with wins in their consolation games.

Eric Pedersen and the crew of broadcasters covering the state tournament for 580 WIBW recapped the day on the Kansas High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Listen to the show in its entirety here.

The scores:

6A – Charles Koch Arena, Wichita

3rd Place

Girls: Blue Valley North 72, Derby 56

Boys: Mill Valley 73, Wichita Northwest 58

Championship

Girls: Shawnee Mission South 47, Washburn Rural 37

Boys: Shawnee Mission Northwest 47, Wichita Heights 39

5A – White Auditorium, Emporia

3rd Place

Girls: Andover 66, Emporia 49

Boys: Highland Park 66, Maize South 55

Championship

Girls: Seaman 54, Maize South 41

Boys: Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Piper 59

4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

3rd Place

Girls: McPherson 57, Fort Scott 50

Boys: Atchison 61, Baldwin 50

Championship

Girls: Bishop Miege 75, Wellington 64

Boys: McPherson 65, Hugoton 59 (OT)

3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson

3rd Place

Girls: Hayden 50, Goodland 39

Boys: Beloit 51, Southeast of Saline 37

Championship

Girls: Silver Lake 66, Hesston 61

Boys: Wellsville 68, Goodland 58

2A – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

3rd Place

Girls: St. Mary’s Colgan 58, Valley Heights 47

Boys: Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 51

Championship

Girls: The Independent School 58, Riverside 39

Boys: Moundridge 58, Lyndon 44

1A-I – Colby Event Center, Colby

3rd Place

Girls: Centralia 58, South Gray 52

Boys: Olpe 46, Quinter 32

Championship

Girls: Frankfort 47, Little River 41

Boys: South Gray 58, Bishop Seabury 39

1A-II – Barton Community College, Great Bend

3rd Place

Girls: Wallace County 62, Northern Valley 46

Boys: Axtell 80, Dighton 72

Championship

Girls: Hanover 50, Lebo 35

Boys: Cunningham 60, Lebo 55