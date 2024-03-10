State Basketball Recap: Championship Saturday (3/9/24)
State gold is coming back to Silver Lake and Seaman, while three other Shawnee County teams also brought home a piece of hardware at the conclusion of Championship Saturday at the KSHSAA State basketball tournaments.
Silver Lake’s Lady Eagles capped off a perfect season with a defeat of Hesston in the 3A championship in Hutchinson, claiming the program’s seventh state championship and first since 2016. In 5A at Emporia, Seaman dominated Maize South to win the second title in school history, their first since 1991.
Washburn Rural’s girls settled for runner-up honors in 6A for a second straight year after falling to Shawnee Mission South in the championship match in Wichita. The Hayden girls and Highland Park boys took home third-place trophies with wins in their consolation games.
Eric Pedersen and the crew of broadcasters covering the state tournament for 580 WIBW recapped the day on the Kansas High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Listen to the show in its entirety here.
The scores:
6A – Charles Koch Arena, Wichita
3rd Place
Girls: Blue Valley North 72, Derby 56
Boys: Mill Valley 73, Wichita Northwest 58
Championship
Girls: Shawnee Mission South 47, Washburn Rural 37
Boys: Shawnee Mission Northwest 47, Wichita Heights 39
5A – White Auditorium, Emporia
3rd Place
Girls: Andover 66, Emporia 49
Boys: Highland Park 66, Maize South 55
Championship
Girls: Seaman 54, Maize South 41
Boys: Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Piper 59
4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
3rd Place
Girls: McPherson 57, Fort Scott 50
Boys: Atchison 61, Baldwin 50
Championship
Girls: Bishop Miege 75, Wellington 64
Boys: McPherson 65, Hugoton 59 (OT)
3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson
3rd Place
Girls: Hayden 50, Goodland 39
Boys: Beloit 51, Southeast of Saline 37
Championship
Girls: Silver Lake 66, Hesston 61
Boys: Wellsville 68, Goodland 58
2A – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
3rd Place
Girls: St. Mary’s Colgan 58, Valley Heights 47
Boys: Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 51
Championship
Girls: The Independent School 58, Riverside 39
Boys: Moundridge 58, Lyndon 44
1A-I – Colby Event Center, Colby
3rd Place
Girls: Centralia 58, South Gray 52
Boys: Olpe 46, Quinter 32
Championship
Girls: Frankfort 47, Little River 41
Boys: South Gray 58, Bishop Seabury 39
1A-II – Barton Community College, Great Bend
3rd Place
Girls: Wallace County 62, Northern Valley 46
Boys: Axtell 80, Dighton 72
Championship
Girls: Hanover 50, Lebo 35
Boys: Cunningham 60, Lebo 55