State Basketball Recap: Day 1 (3/6/24)

The first day of the 2024 KSHSAA State basketball tournament brought upsets, fantastic finishes, and in the end saw two teams from the capital city punch tickets to Friday’s semifinals.

Highland Park avenged their semifinal loss to Andover from last season with a 57-32 win to dethrone the reigning 5A champions, while the Washburn Rural girls upset second-seed Wichita Heights 50-43 in Wichita in 6A.

Eric Pedersen and the crew of broadcasters covering the state tournament for 580 WIBW recapped day one on the Kansas High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Listen to the show in its entirety here.

Day one scores:

6A GIRLS – Charles Koch Arena, Wichita

#1 Shawnee Mission South 50, #8 Manhattan 35

#5 Blue Valley North 58, #4 Olathe South 50

#7 Washburn Rural 50, #2 Wichita Heights 43

#3 Derby 48, #6 Shawnee Mission Northwest 47

5A BOYS – White Auditorium, Emporia

#2 Highland Park 57, #7 Andover 32

#3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 60, #6 De Soto 53

#1 Maize South 61, #8 Great Bend 53

#4 Piper 72, #5 Shawnee Heights 71

4A GIRLS – Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

#1 Wellington 71, #8 Andale 53

#4 McPherson 66, #5 Ottawa 44

#2 Fort Scott 64, #7 Clearwater 42

#3 Bishop Miege 68, #6 Labette County 33

3A BOYS – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson

#1 Beloit 56, #8 Hayden 42

#4 Wellsville 48, #5 Ellsworth 38

#7 Southeast of Saline 54, #2 Cheney 51

#3 Goodland 68, #6 Riverton 46

2A GIRLS – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

#8 Valley Heights 52, #1 Wichita County 35

#5 Riverside 43, #4 Hoxie 38

#2 St. Mary’s Colgan 66, #7 Eureka 50

#6 The Independent School 39, #3 Hillsboro 36

1A-I BOYS – Colby Event Center, Colby

#1 South Gray 79, #8 Canton-Galva 43

#5 Olpe 58, #4 Clifton-Clyde 50

#7 Bishop Seabury 72, #2 La Crosse 50

#3 Quinter 57, #6 Burden-Central 43

1A-II BOYS – Barton Community College, Great Bend

#1 Dighton 72, #8 Marmaton Valley 26

#4 Cunningham 70, #5 Bucklin 66

#2 Axtell 54, #7 St. John’s/Tipton 32

#6 Lebo 59, #3 Northern Valley 56