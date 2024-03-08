State Basketball Recap: Day 2 (3/7/24)

Day two of the 2024 KSHSAA State basketball tournament saw notable powerhouses have their championship reigns ended, while three teams from Shawnee County earned their way into the Final Four.

In 5A, the Seaman Lady Vikings are in the Final Four for the first time since 2020 after a 51-38 win over De Soto. In 3A girls action, top-seeded Silver Lake steamrolled Haven 75-38 and Hayden topped Heritage Christian 48-33, setting up a titanic matchup between the #1 and #2 ranked teams in the class in the semifinals.

Eric Pedersen and the crew of broadcasters covering the state tournament for 580 WIBW recapped day two on the Kansas High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Listen to the show in its entirety here.

Day two scores:

6A BOYS – Charles Koch Arena, Wichita

#1 Shawnee Mission Northwest 72, #8 Wichita East 57

#5 Mill Valley 69, #4 Olathe North 57

#2 Wichita Heights 86, #7 Haysville Campus 57

#6 Wichita Northwest 44, #6 Blue Valley Northwest 43

5A GIRLS – White Auditorium, Emporia

#1 Andover 65, #8 Blue Valley Southwest 42

#4 Seaman 51, #5 De Soto 38

#2 Maize South 55, #7 St. Thomas Aquinas 52 (OT)

#3 Emporia 38, #6 Bishop Carroll 35

4A BOYS – Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

#1 McPherson 61, #8 Fort Scott 48

#5 Baldwin 63, #4 Circle 53

#2 Atchison 68, #7 Rock Creek 54

#3 Hugoton 53, #6 Abilene 41

3A GIRLS – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson

#1 Silver Lake 75, #8 Haven 38

#5 Hayden 48, #4 Heritage Christian Academy 33

#2 Goodland 32, #7 Girard 30

#3 Hesston 65, #6 Cheney 43

2A BOYS – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

#1 Lyndon 51, #8 Conway Springs 38

#4 Sacred Heart 74, #5 Erie 35

#2 Sterling 57, #7 Plainville 43

#3 Moundridge 55, #6 Jefferson County North 37

1A-I GIRLS – Colby Event Center, Colby

#1 Little River 61, #8 Olpe 44

#5 Centralia 52, #4 Norwich 30

#2 South Gray 58, #7 Rawlins County 29

#6 Frankfort 51, #3 St. John-Hudson 34

1A-II GIRLS – Barton Community College, Great Bend

#8 Northern Valley 49, #1 South Haven 42

#5 Hanover 57, #4 Bucklin 43

#2 Lebo 56, #7 Marais des Cygnes Valley 29

#3 Wallace County 58, #6 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 44