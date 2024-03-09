State Basketball Recap: Semifinals (3/8/24)
Three Shawnee County girls basketball teams will play for state championships after Semifinal Friday concluded.
In 3A, Silver Lake toppled Hayden in a battle of the top-two ranked teams in the class to keep their unbeaten season alive and move into the title game. In 5A, Seaman upset undefeated #1 Andover to advance to the championship for the first time since 2001. And in 6A, Washburn Rural will play for a title for a third straight season after outlasting Derby in overtime.
Eric Pedersen and the crew of broadcasters covering the state tournament for 580 WIBW recapped the day on the Kansas High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Listen to the show in its entirety here.
Semifinal scores:
6A – Charles Koch Arena, Wichita
GIRLS
#1 Shawnee Mission South 65, #5 Blue Valley North 49
#7 Washburn Rural 69, #3 Derby 62 (OT)
BOYS
#1 Shawnee Mission Northwest 63, #5 Mill Valley 51
#2 Wichita Heights 74, #6 Wichita Northwest 32
5A – White Auditorium, Emporia
GIRLS
#4 Seaman 49, #1 Andover 45
#2 Maize South 55, #3 Emporia 47
BOYS
#3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 67, #2 Highland Park 64 (OT)
#4 Piper 61, #1 Maize South 55
4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
GIRLS
#1 Wellington 65, #4 McPherson 56 (OT)
#3 Bishop Miege 61, #2 Fort Scott 32
BOYS
#1 McPherson 64, #5 Baldwin 49
#3 Hugoton 39, #2 Atchison 38
3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson
GIRLS
#1 Silver Lake 64, #5 Hayden 49
#3 Hesston 40, #2 Goodland 31
BOYS
#4 Wellsville 68, #1 Beloit 49
#3 Goodland 55, #7 Southeast of Saline 38
2A – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
GIRLS
#5 Riverside 53, #8 Valley Heights 48
#6 The Independent School 48, #2 St. Mary’s Colgan 40
BOYS
#1 Lyndon 63, #4 Sacred Heart 56
#3 Moundridge 56, #2 Sterling 45
1A-I – Colby Event Center, Colby
GIRLS
#1 Little River 50, #5 Centralia 42
#6 Frankfort 48, #2 South Gray 31
BOYS
#1 South Gray 68, #5 Olpe 62
#7 Bishop Seabury 73, #3 Quinter 45
1A-II – Barton Community College, Great Bend
GIRLS
#5 Hanover 56, #8 Northern Valley 28
#2 Lebo 47, #3 Wallace County 36
BOYS
#4 Cunningham 61, #1 Dighton 58
#6 Lebo 45, #2 Axtell 38