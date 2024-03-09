State Basketball Recap: Semifinals (3/8/24)

Three Shawnee County girls basketball teams will play for state championships after Semifinal Friday concluded.

In 3A, Silver Lake toppled Hayden in a battle of the top-two ranked teams in the class to keep their unbeaten season alive and move into the title game. In 5A, Seaman upset undefeated #1 Andover to advance to the championship for the first time since 2001. And in 6A, Washburn Rural will play for a title for a third straight season after outlasting Derby in overtime.

Eric Pedersen and the crew of broadcasters covering the state tournament for 580 WIBW recapped the day on the Kansas High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Listen to the show in its entirety here.

Semifinal scores:

6A – Charles Koch Arena, Wichita

GIRLS

#1 Shawnee Mission South 65, #5 Blue Valley North 49

#7 Washburn Rural 69, #3 Derby 62 (OT)

BOYS

#1 Shawnee Mission Northwest 63, #5 Mill Valley 51

#2 Wichita Heights 74, #6 Wichita Northwest 32

5A – White Auditorium, Emporia

GIRLS

#4 Seaman 49, #1 Andover 45

#2 Maize South 55, #3 Emporia 47

BOYS

#3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 67, #2 Highland Park 64 (OT)

#4 Piper 61, #1 Maize South 55

4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

GIRLS

#1 Wellington 65, #4 McPherson 56 (OT)

#3 Bishop Miege 61, #2 Fort Scott 32

BOYS

#1 McPherson 64, #5 Baldwin 49

#3 Hugoton 39, #2 Atchison 38

3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson

GIRLS

#1 Silver Lake 64, #5 Hayden 49

#3 Hesston 40, #2 Goodland 31

BOYS

#4 Wellsville 68, #1 Beloit 49

#3 Goodland 55, #7 Southeast of Saline 38

2A – United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

GIRLS

#5 Riverside 53, #8 Valley Heights 48

#6 The Independent School 48, #2 St. Mary’s Colgan 40

BOYS

#1 Lyndon 63, #4 Sacred Heart 56

#3 Moundridge 56, #2 Sterling 45

1A-I – Colby Event Center, Colby

GIRLS

#1 Little River 50, #5 Centralia 42

#6 Frankfort 48, #2 South Gray 31

BOYS

#1 South Gray 68, #5 Olpe 62

#7 Bishop Seabury 73, #3 Quinter 45

1A-II – Barton Community College, Great Bend

GIRLS

#5 Hanover 56, #8 Northern Valley 28

#2 Lebo 47, #3 Wallace County 36

BOYS

#4 Cunningham 61, #1 Dighton 58

#6 Lebo 45, #2 Axtell 38