Sub-State Basketball Arrives for Local Schools
The regular season has come to a close and the sub-state assignments are out for area high school teams. Boys and girls brackets can be viewed below.
580 WIBW will have coverage of sub-state basketball on the Lewis Toyota Road to a Championship on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of this coming week. Stay tuned to find out which games will air.
6A BOYS
West Sub-State (Washburn Rural)
6A GIRLS
West Sub-State (Topeka High, Washburn Rural)
5A BOYS
West Sub-State (Seaman, Topeka West)
East Sub-State (Highland Park, Shawnee Heights)
5A GIRLS
West Sub-State (Topeka West)
East Sub-State (Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights)
4A BOYS
West Sub-State (Holton, Rock Creek, Wamego)
4A GIRLS
West Sub-State (Holton, Rock Creek, Wamego)
3A BOYS
Southeast of Saline Sub-State (Burlington, Santa Fe Trail, Osage City)
Royal Valley Sub-State (Hayden, Jeff West, Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley)
Riley County Sub-State (Riley County, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys)
3A GIRLS
Southeast of Saline Sub-State (Burlington, Santa Fe Trail, Osage City)
Royal Valley Sub-State (Hayden, Jeff West, Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley)
Riley County Sub-State (Riley County, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys)
2A BOYS
Wabaunsee Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)
Pleasanton Sub-State (Lyndon)
Jefferson County North Sub-State (Cair Paravel, Jeff County North, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Valley Falls)
2A GIRLS
Wabaunsee Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)
Pleasanton Sub-State (Lyndon)
Jefferson County North Sub-State (Cair Paravel, Jeff County North, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Valley Falls)