Sub-State Basketball Arrives for Local Schools

The regular season has come to a close and the sub-state assignments are out for area high school teams. Boys and girls brackets can be viewed below.

580 WIBW will have coverage of sub-state basketball on the Lewis Toyota Road to a Championship on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of this coming week. Stay tuned to find out which games will air.

6A BOYS

West Sub-State (Washburn Rural)

6A GIRLS

West Sub-State (Topeka High, Washburn Rural)

5A BOYS

West Sub-State (Seaman, Topeka West)

East Sub-State (Highland Park, Shawnee Heights)

5A GIRLS

West Sub-State (Topeka West)

East Sub-State (Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights)

4A BOYS

West Sub-State (Holton, Rock Creek, Wamego)

4A GIRLS

West Sub-State (Holton, Rock Creek, Wamego)

3A BOYS

Southeast of Saline Sub-State (Burlington, Santa Fe Trail, Osage City)

Royal Valley Sub-State (Hayden, Jeff West, Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley)

Riley County Sub-State (Riley County, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys)

3A GIRLS

Southeast of Saline Sub-State (Burlington, Santa Fe Trail, Osage City)

Royal Valley Sub-State (Hayden, Jeff West, Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley)

Riley County Sub-State (Riley County, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys)

2A BOYS

Wabaunsee Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)

Pleasanton Sub-State (Lyndon)

Jefferson County North Sub-State (Cair Paravel, Jeff County North, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Valley Falls)

2A GIRLS

Wabaunsee Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)

Pleasanton Sub-State (Lyndon)

Jefferson County North Sub-State (Cair Paravel, Jeff County North, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Valley Falls)