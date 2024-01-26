Washburn Ichabods drop doubleheader at Fort Hays State

The Washburn Ichabods struggled on the road against the Fort Hays State Tigers on Thursday, losing both halves their doubleheader. This is the third time this season that Washburn has been swept in a doubleheader, all of which have been on the road.

Women: #19 Fort Hays State 70, Washburn 45

After balling behind 20-5 in the first quarter, the Ichabods put together an emphatic response, surging back to tie the game at 28-all and only trailing by two points at the half. The Washburn offense struggled coming out of the break, however, scoring just three points in the third quarter and shooting just 24% (6-of-25) from the floor in the second half.

Senior guard Aubree Dewey scored a game-high 20 points in the loss, the fourth time in the last five games that she’s scored 20 or more. Foul trouble was a major issue for Washburn against FHSU, with sophomore center Yiibari Nwidadah only playing 17 minutes due to foul concerns. She scored two points but did have a team-high seven rebounds.

Men: #19 Fort Hays State 71, Washburn 58

Throughout the first half and into the early portion of the second half, Washburn and Fort Hays State traded baskets and played a largely back-and-forth contest. The Tigers erupted midway through the second half, however, piecing together a 20-0 run that the Ichabods couldn’t recover from. Ball security was one of the biggest issues for Washburn, with 21 Ichabods turnovers turning into 21 Tigers points.

Junior post Andrew Orr led Washburn in scoring in Thursday’s loss with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and he got out to a blistering start by making five of his first six shots. Orr also recorded seven rebounds. Freshman guard Jack Bachelor was the only other Ichabod to crack double figures, finishing with 11 points.

Next up: Washburn’s road trip continues with a doubleheader against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Saturday. Broadcast coverage will begin at 1:45 p.m. with Game 1 set for a 2:00 tipoff.