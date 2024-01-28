The Washburn Ichabods split their doubleheader against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Saturday, with the women falling in the opener and the men picking up a dominant win in the second half of the afternoon.

Men: Washburn 89, Nebraska-Kearney 68

The Ichabods rode a big offensive day to their win over the Lopers, ending the first half on a 34-15 extended run to lead by 20 going into the break. Washburn had five players score in double figures, led by 21 points from junior forward Andrew Orr, his fourth 20-point game of the year. Freshman guard Brayden Shorter hit his first six shots of the game on his way to a career-high 20 points in the victory. Sophomore forward Brady Christiansen recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, while junior guard Jake Schadegg and freshman guard Jack Bachelor scored 10 points apiece.

Washburn shot 49.3% from the floor and made 41.7% of its three pointers. The Ichabods also forced 18 UNK turnovers, leading to 22 points.

Women: Nebraska-Kearney 75, Washburn 74 (OT)

Washburn gave UNK all it could handle on Saturday afternoon before coming up just short in the extra session. Sophomore guard Aniah Wayne hit a buzzer-beating layup to send the game to overtime, but the Lopers had just a little too much offense in the final five minutes.

Senior guard Aubree Dewey, who also hit a buzzer beater to end the first half, scored a game-high 21 points, the fifth time in the last six games she’s gone for 20+ points. She also played all 45 minutes of the game. Sophomore center Yiibari Nwidadah posted her ninth double-double of the season in the loss, tying her career high with 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

Next up: Washburn’s road trip continues in Oklahoma with a doubleheader against the Rogers State Hillcats on Thursday night. The Ichabods swept the Hillcats in their first meetings of the season back on Dec. 9. Broadcast coverage for Thursday’s doubleheader will begin at 5:15 p.m on Country 106.9.