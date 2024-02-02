Washburn Ichabods basketball continued its long road trip Thursday night with another split. This time, the men held on in overtime to beat the Rogers State Hillcats 80-74 while the women dropped their third game in a row, falling 65-54.

Men: Washburn 80, Rogers State 74 (OT)

The nightcap of Thursday’s doubleheader was a wild one. Rogers State led 59-49, but Washburn surged back and took a six-point lead with 1:14 to play. The Hillcats then scored six straight points to end regulation before the Ichabods finally pulled away in the extra session.

Junior forward Andrew Orr played one of his best games of the season, posting the fourth double-double of his career and his first of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds. That’s now consecutive games with 21 points for Orr. Sophomore guard Sam Ungashick had a big bounce-back night offensively, scoring 18 points and hitting four late free throws after scoring just eight points combined over his previous two games. Freshman guards Jack Bachelor and Brayden Shorter also cracked double figures, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Women: Rogers State 65, Washburn 54

Washburn had its hands full with Rogers State throughout the game, but the challenge became dire when sophomore center Yiibari Nwidadah suffered an ankle injury with 1:06 to go in the second quarter. At that point, she was 4-of-5 from the floor for eight points and she also had six rebounds. She didn’t return to the game, and coach Lora Westling said postgame that Nwidadah is day-to-day. Senior guard

Aubree Dewey was the only Ichabods player to score in double figures, stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. Washburn actually shot the ball better than Rogers State did despite losing, going 33.3% from the floor versus 32.7% for the Hillcats.

Next up: Washburn will wrap up its road trip with a matchup against the Northeastern State Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon. The Ichabods swept the Riverhawks in a doubleheader when they played back on Dec. 19. Broadcast coverage for Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 1:15 p.m on Country 106.9.