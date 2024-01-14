Washburn Ichabods basketball hit the road for a doubleheader against the Lincoln Blue Tigers on Saturday afternoon, the final meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri between the two programs as conference foes before Lincoln leaves for the GLVC next academic year. The schools will face off again in Topeka next month.

Men: Washburn 70, Lincoln 69

The Washburn men bounced back from a Wednesday-night loss to Central Missouri with a last-second victory over Lincoln this weekend. The Ichabods trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but surged back and led by four in the game’s waning moments. Lincoln responded with four quick points, though, with the Blue Tigers following a pair of free throws with a takeaway and layup to tie the game.

However, with just 1.4 seconds left in the game, junior forward Andrew Orr was fouled near the basket and earned two free throws of his own. One of the best free throw shooters in the country, Orr split the pair to put the Ichabods up for good.

He finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in the win. Three other Ichabods scored in double figures, including a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for junior guard Michael Keegan.

Women: Lincoln 77, Washburn 64

The Ichabods suffered their second consecutive loss by double-digits on Saturday, and it was also the program’s first loss ever versus the Blue Tigers. Lincoln led nearly the entire game, with Washburn’s only lead coming at 2-0 in the first quarter, and the Blue Tigers led by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Turnovers were a major bugaboo for Washburn in the loss. The Ichabods committed 21 turnovers on Saturday, their second-highest total of the season, leading to 31 Lincoln points.

Senior guard Aubree Dewey scored a game-high 28 points in the loss, tying her career high that she set in Wednesday’s loss. She was Washburn’s only double-figure scorer this weekend. Sophomore center Yiibari Nwidadah scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.