4 Shawnee County teams advance to second round of 2022 high school football playoffs

Four of the 10 high school football teams in Shawnee County are headed to the regional round of the 2022 postseason following wins on Friday night.

Washburn Rural is headed to regionals for the second year in a row after a 36-0 shutout victory over Dodge City at home Friday night. The Junior Blues will face Garden City, the No. 3 seed in the 6A West bracket, on the road this week.

The only 5A team moving on from the area is Shawnee Heights, which held off Lansing 28-21 in Week 9 for its second win over the Lions this year. The Thunderbirds will face Mill Valley in the 5A East regionals for the second year in a row.

In Class 3A, the Hayden Wildcats continued their stellar season with another blowout win in the first round of the playoffs, getting to a running clock against Baldwin with a 63-8 victory. The Wildcats will go on the road to play Wellsville this Friday in an 8-1 versus 9-0 contest.

And from the just outside Topeka, the Rossville Bulldawgs are still alive in their quest to defend their back-to-back 2A state titles. Derick Hammes’ group blew out Minneapolis 57-6 in Week 9, which sets up a game with undefeated Nemaha Central in Seneca this Friday.

Here are the rest of the playoff results for Topeka and Shawnee County teams from Week 9:

6A West: [15] Topeka High 12, [2] Derby 69

5A East: [14] Emporia 63, [3] Highland Park 64

5A East: [11] Blue Valley Southwest 42, [6] Seaman 14

5A East: [13] Topeka West 42, [4] Sumner Academy 47

2A Dist. 1-4: [D4-4] Riley County 23, [D3-1] Silver Lake 21

When the 580 Preps Game of the Week is announced for the regional round, it will be announced on Twitter via Sports On 580, and it will also be revealed Monday on 580 Sports Talk.